Hong Kong ramps up its game in bid to strengthen appeal as financial hub

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong is raising its game in a bid to rebuild its status as a business hub in the region, Mr Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong, said on Monday.

He was speaking to The Straits Times on the sidelines of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee’s first visit to Singapore since taking office a year ago. Singapore was the first stop for Mr Lee in a week-long Asean trip. In his three-day visit here starting on Sunday, he was hosted by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.