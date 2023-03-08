Hong Kong loses lustre as retail units go vacant and luxury brands look to China

HONG KONG - Hong Kong, one of the world’s top luxury shopping destinations, is losing its lustre as high-end retail properties go vacant and famous foreign brands reduce exposure to the city in favour of opening new outlets in mainland China.

Glitzy Hong Kong shopping streets once packed with luxury stores that attracted 56 million visitors in pre-pandemic 2019 now have about half of their shop units sitting vacant, according to property management companies.

Rents in Tsim Sha Tsui are down 41 per cent from pre-pandemic levels, according to property firm Cushman & Wakefield, and last year the retail district was displaced as the world’s most expensive shopping real estate by New York’s Fifth Avenue.

Canton Road, the most famous shopping street in Tsim Sha Tsui, has a vacancy rate of about 53 per cent, according to global property company Savills.

“Most luxury retailers don’t think Hong Kong will return to the dizzy levels of 2014 when the market here peaked,” said Simon Smith, Savills’ senior director of research and consultancy in Hong Kong.

“If you walk around the major shopping areas you won’t see the queues outside luxury boutiques or if you do they are very short,” Smith said.

In place of stores shut by Tiffany, Valentino, Burberry and other big brands over the last three years, including in Tsim Sha Tsui, Central and Causeway Bay shopping districts, pharmacies and sports apparel outlets for brands like Adidas and Sweaty Betty have moved in.

The store closures came after pro-democracy protests and the crackdown that followed pushed sales into a slump which worsened under nearly three years of stringent Covid-19 rules.

While inbound travellers in January tripled from December as Covid restrictions were lifted and travel resumed, arrivals were still only about 10 per cent of 2019 levels.

Morgan Stanley forecast Hong Kong visitor numbers this year will reach just 70 per cent of 2018 arrivals. It estimates retail sales will grow 15 per cent, holding at around 80 per cent of retail trade from the pre-Covid year.

Many more alternatives

Many luxury brands expanded in mainland China during the pandemic, opening stores in far-flung locations to reach consumers unable to travel. Tourist destinations such as resort island Hainan and Macau also have become popular alternatives as China sought to develop multiple duty and tax free destinations.

Visitors to Macau in January more than tripled from December, hitting 40 per cent of the level of January 2019. Hainan, which reported visitor growth even during the pandemic, saw arrivals rise 11 per cent between Jan 8 and Feb 15 compared to the same period a year earlier.

“(Hong Kong) will never be back to the level it was, like a decade ago, when it was the only, I would say, duty free location where Chinese would go,” L’Oreal CEO Nicolas Hieronimus told Reuters.

“Now they have many more options.”

Duty free malls in Hainan, where tourists are the main customers, reported an 84 per cent jump in sales in 2021, the latest data from consultancy Bain & Co showed, outpacing the mainland’s average growth rate of 36 per cent in luxury sales for that year.