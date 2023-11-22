Hong Kong bankers have lots of free time, anxiety as deals slump

HONG KONG - Eighty-hour weeks. Multi-billion dollar deals. Huge bonuses. Until recently, life as an investment banker in Hong Kong was both intense and lucrative.

These days, it’s anything but. The big China deals that lined rainmakers’ pockets for decades have evaporated. Banks and law firms alike are cutting jobs. Those advisers that remain are chasing smaller deals and taking extended vacations.

“The golden era of high-flying investment bankers and advisers is pretty much gone,” said Veronique Lafon-Vinais, an investment banker for more than two decades who now teaches finance at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology’s Business School.

In a bad year for deals globally, the value of mergers and acquisitions in mainland China and Hong Kong has fallen 6 per cent to about US$185 billion (S$248 billion), Bloomberg-compiled data show. That’s on course to be the lowest total for any year since 2013 and little more than half the annual average since then.

The decline in initial public offerings (IPOs) is more extreme. This year is poised to be the worst for Hong Kong debuts since 2001, just after the dotcom bubble burst, with US$4.6 billion of IPOs. That’s a fraction of the US$52 billion raised three years ago, and down 85 per cent from the past 10-year average of US$31 billion.

Interviews with more than a dozen advisers show the environment is expected to remain challenging next year, with some saying activity is unlikely to pick up until at least 2025.

The overhangs they cite are numerous, including rising overseas financing costs; volatile markets; strained ties between Beijing and Washington; as well as President Xi Jinping’s lingering crackdowns on industries such as property, tech and finance. Slumping valuations in Hong Kong’s stock market and tighter regulatory controls are also deterring Chinese firms from listing.

Just last week, Alibaba Group Holding shocked investors by terminating plans to spin off and list its US$11 billion cloud business. The company, which cited US restrictions on chip sales to China for the reversal, said it’s also suspending a listing for the popular grocery business Freshippo.

The result of the changed environment for the investment banking industry is less swagger, more thrift. The business class travel and high expense accounts have been cut back, with Zoom calls increasingly replacing face-to-face meetings. Rainmakers have been told to roll up their sleeves on deals in countries and sectors they aren’t familiar with.

With deals shrinking in size and frequency, many advisers are taking advantage of having what used to be a rare commodity: free time.

One senior investment banker travelled overland from the Kyrgyzstan/China border to Turkey with his son on a US$40-a-day budget as part of a month-long break. Another spent four weeks trekking in the fjords of Norway and the mountains of Canada on two separate vacations this year. A third took her family hiking in Italy and the Swiss Alps. Others took lengthy sojourns in New Zealand, Croatia and southern France.

Job worries

Family time has replaced overtime. A banking executive revels in taking his daughter to hockey practice every week and having dinner with his wife. High-end gyms too are benefiting, as bankers exercise regularly during the work day.

Yet behind the travel and more relaxed lifestyle lies anxiety about the future.

“In this current environment of slow deal flow and layoffs in the finance industry people are keen to take long holidays, but I expect they also are worried to be away from their office for too long,” said Simon Kavanagh, a partner at Asia-focused investment advisory boutique BDA Partners. “They fear their job may no longer be there when they come back.”