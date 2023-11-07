Home-grown electric motorbike maker Scorpio unveiling future models

SINGAPORE – It is curtains up on two concept models by Singapore electric motorcycle manufacturer Scorpio Electric at an international two-wheeler trade show in Milan, Italy on Wednesday.
The subsidiary of listed motor company Eurosports Auto will unveil the Scorpio Alpha and Xi electric concepts, alongside its production-ready X1 maxi-scooter at EICMA (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori).
The Alpha is styled like a motard – a dual-purpose motorbike engineered for road use that is popular in Europe. It will be positioned as a premium product with a more powerful motor and longer range. The Xi is a budget-friendly compact everyday scooter that is expected to be a volume seller.
Scorpio chief executive Joshua Goh said the two new models are expected to be ready for production in “18 to 24 months”.
“We have done some design engineering work with the Alpha, and we will do more engineering feasibility studies next year,” he said, adding that the company actually started development work on the Xi middle of last year, but decided to freeze it three months ago because of possible changes in market conditions.
Mr Goh cited the emergence of battery-swopping, where electric motorbike riders will exchange depleted batteries for charged ones at designated kiosks instead of plugging their bikes in to be juiced up at charging stations.
Mr Goh said he and his father Melvin Goh, who is Scorpio executive chairman, were “more in favour of fast-charging”, but may have to rethink the Xi’s design if the industry leans towards swopping and battery producers focus on swoppable batteries.
Battery swopping has been popularised in China, but critics have pointed out that it is resource-intensive as two or more batteries have to be set aside for each vehicle, and requires costlier infrastructure than a fast charging station. Also, charging speeds are becoming faster with each passing year.
Scorpio’s focus now, however, is on the X1. Positioned between the two future models, the X1 is slated for delivery to customers from mid-2024. Scorpio is showcasing the final version of the maxi scooter at the show.
It said the electric two-wheeler will be priced at €10,000 (S$14,500) in Europe. It will be launched in South-east Asia at the same time, as well as “10 to 15 cities around the world”. In Singapore, the X1’s power rating makes it usable to all classes of motorcyclists.
Scorpio would not commit to a sales forecast, but said that the X1 will initially be of “limited production”.
The X1 is 2,125mm long, 775mm wide and 1,212mm tall with a wheelbase of 1,525mm, making it almost similar in size with BMW’s line of maxi scooters. It weighs 185kg, making it comparable to petrol-powered equivalents.
It is powered by a 5kWh battery from Samsung, giving it a maximum power of 10kW, top speed of 105kmh, and range of 200km (at 40kmh).
It will be assembled in China by electric vehicle giant BYD. “Our collaboration with BYD goes beyond assembly – they will also assist in supply chain and battery technology development,” Mr Joshua Goh said, noting that the partnership will remain in place “for the foreseeable future”.
He said Scorpio is looking to raise another US$40 million (S$54.1 million) for development work over the next “three to five years”. This will include work on the Alpha, as well as “other models”.
The company has raised S$20 million since its founding in 2017.
Shares of Lamborghini agent Eurosports Auto, which is led by Mr Melvin Goh, traded at 16 cents at noon on Tuesday, less than half its value when the company was floated in 2014.