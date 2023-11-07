Home-grown electric motorbike maker Scorpio unveiling future models

SINGAPORE – It is curtains up on two concept models by Singapore electric motorcycle manufacturer Scorpio Electric at an international two-wheeler trade show in Milan, Italy on Wednesday.

The subsidiary of listed motor company Eurosports Auto will unveil the Scorpio Alpha and Xi electric concepts, alongside its production-ready X1 maxi-scooter at EICMA (Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori).

The Alpha is styled like a motard – a dual-purpose motorbike engineered for road use that is popular in Europe. It will be positioned as a premium product with a more powerful motor and longer range. The Xi is a budget-friendly compact everyday scooter that is expected to be a volume seller.

Scorpio chief executive Joshua Goh said the two new models are expected to be ready for production in “18 to 24 months”.

“We have done some design engineering work with the Alpha, and we will do more engineering feasibility studies next year,” he said, adding that the company actually started development work on the Xi middle of last year, but decided to freeze it three months ago because of possible changes in market conditions.

Mr Goh cited the emergence of battery-swopping, where electric motorbike riders will exchange depleted batteries for charged ones at designated kiosks instead of plugging their bikes in to be juiced up at charging stations.

Mr Goh said he and his father Melvin Goh, who is Scorpio executive chairman, were “more in favour of fast-charging”, but may have to rethink the Xi’s design if the industry leans towards swopping and battery producers focus on swoppable batteries.