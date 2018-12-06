Ho Ching and Jenny Lee move up the ranks in Forbes' 2018 list of 100 most powerful women

SINGAPORE - Two Singaporean women have been named in Forbes' annual World's 100 Most Powerful Women list that was released on Tuesday (Dec 4).

Coming in at No. 17 this year is Temasek's chief executive and executive director Ho Ching, 65. In the 87th spot is Ms Jenny Lee, 46, managing partner of global venture capital firm GGV Capital.

Ms Ho has featured on the list every year since 2004, and moved up 11 places this year after being ranked 28 last year.

She was at 30th place in 2016.

Forbes said: "Ho Ching has been at Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek for 16 years and has helped its portfolio grow to over $235 billion.

"(She) opened offices in San Francisco last year and poured over a quarter of Temasek's money into sectors like life sciences, tech and agribusiness."

Another repeat name on the list is Ms Lee. She was on it last year at 94th place.

Ms Lee, who resides in Shanghai, is also on Forbes' The Midas List: Top Tech Investors 2018 at No. 74 for her investment in social media company YY which appreciated by more than 10 times since its public offering in November 2012.

As managing partner at GGV Capital since 2005, Ms Lee is widely considered to be one of the most respected venture capital investors in China, Forbes said.

Ms Lee's investment portfolio ranges from whimsical moonshots like eHang184, China's first flying taxi, to Lingochamp, an artificial intelligence language-learning bot, according to Forbes.

This year's list is topped by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 64, who has been No. 1 for eight consecutive years, followed by British Prime Minister Theresa May, 62.

In third place is International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde, 62.

The youngest woman on the list is American musician Taylor Swift, 28, who sits at the 68th spot, while the oldest woman is Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, 92, in 23rd place.