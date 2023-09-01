Higher wage threshold for S Pass renewals set to have limited impact on businesses

SINGAPORE – The first of three increases in the minimum qualifying salary for S Pass renewals kicked in on Friday, but it is expected to have a muted impact on business costs and operations.

Business players told The Straits Times that advance notice of the changes and the relatively smaller composition of S Pass holders in the workforce compared with work permit holders cushion much of the impact of the increases.

However, some businesses with a larger proportion of S Pass holders earning less than $3,000 may have to lift wages to retain this workforce, or rely more on work permit holders.

The minimum qualifying salary for S Pass renewals has gone up from $2,500 to $3,500 for those working in financial services, and $3,000 for all other sectors.

It follows a similar increase on Sept 1, 2022, for new applications.

The stepped increases, which were unveiled in the Budget in February 2022, are meant to embed a higher skill bar pegged to the top one-third of local associate professionals and technicians.

The increases for renewals kick in a year after those for new applications to give businesses enough time to adjust.

The Tier 1 S Pass levy, which has a quota of up to 10 per cent of the total workforce, has also gone up, from $450 to $550.

These moves have been complemented by the Non-traditional Source (NTS) Occupation List, which was also rolled out on Friday.

This lists nine jobs for which employers in services and manufacturing can hire work permit holders from a wider range of locations, instead of hiring such manual workers on S Passes.

The list aims to help firms adjust to the S Pass qualifying salary and levy increases, by allowing them access to work permit holders from these locations for occupations with pressing manpower needs but with low take-up by locals, and those posing difficulties in automation.

Mr Kurt Wee, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, said the Ministry of Manpower has given businesses notice of workforce policy changes well ahead of time so they can plan and budget accordingly.