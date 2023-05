SINGAPORE - Despite continuing fears over the slowing global economy, high interest rates and the US debt ceiling, markets held up relatively well last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4 per cent for the week to hit 33,426.63 points, while the S&P 500 index rose 1.7 per cent to hit 4,191.98 points. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ran up an impressive 3 per cent to 12,657.9 points during the week.