High Court dismisses $1.68b suit brought by StreetSine founders against SPH

The two founders of property technology group StreetSine who sued majority shareholder Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) for $1.68 billion, alleging that there was a plot to remove them from their management roles, have lost the case.

The High Court on Monday dismissed the lawsuit brought by Mr Samuel Cranage Baker and Mr Jeremy Lee Chuen Yang, who each own a 20 per cent stake in StreetSine Technology Group (SSTG).

"The plaintiffs have not shown that they were victims of oppression or of a conspiracy," said Justice Philip Jeyaretnam in a written judgment. He added that the claim for damages was "staggeringly overblown".

StreetSine, which operated the Singapore Real Estate Exchange, a digital platform providing property-related services, was founded in 2007 by Mr Baker and Mr Lee.

In 2014, SPH's wholly owned subsidiary SPH Interactive (SPHI) acquired a 60 per cent stake in SSTG, the holding company of StreetSine Singapore.

Mr Baker was appointed chief executive officer while Mr Lee was appointed chief technology officer of StreetSine.

In 2018, after Mr Baker decided to relocate to the United States and a new CEO was found, disagreements arose over his role as co-founder and executive director.

Written resolutions approving the termination of the plaintiffs' employments as executive director and CTO were approved by the board on Dec 17, 2018.

Mr Baker and Mr Lee were paid three months' salary in lieu of notice and remained as non-executive directors of SSTG.

The new CEO, Mr Jason Barakat-Brown, then took steps including restricting the plaintiffs' access to StreetSine's systems.

SSTG has been under interim judicial management since June 22, 2020, and StreetSine Singapore was sold to 99 Group on Dec 1, 2020.

In August 2019, Mr Baker and Mr Lee sued SPHI, SPH, Mr Barakat-Brown and SSTG chairman Leslie Fong.