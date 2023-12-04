Here’s how to invest in gold as it hits all-time high

MUMBAI – For many investors, gold is looking hot right now. The precious metal just touched an intraday record of US$2,135.39 an ounce thanks in part to its haven status: The more volatile the world gets, the better gold tends to do.

Bullion has rallied almost 16 per cent since early October, a surge that was initially sparked at the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, but has since been driven by bets the United States Federal Reserve will shift to monetary loosening early in 2024.

So, is the time right for retail investors to start putting money in the asset? Or is it best to keep your exposure confined to your jewellery box?

Here is what you need to know:

Why is the price of gold rising?

It last hit a record US$2,075.47 an ounce in August 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic boosted haven demand.

This time around, its rise has been driven by geopolitical risk and traders aggressively pricing in rate cuts from March 2024.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell last week said the central bank’s policy rate is “well into restrictive territory” in comments that are being interpreted as largely dovish by markets.

Lower borrowing costs are typically positive for non-interest bearing bullion.

In India, the second-biggest consumer of gold after China, the metal hit a fresh high in the local currency in November.

Why would you buy gold now?

The backdrop for gold is looking supportive going into 2024 driven by the Fed’s interest rate path and higher geopolitical and economic risks, said ANZ Banking Group commodity strategist Soni Kumari.

“On top of that, central bank purchases are going to sustain next year”, and can potentially offset any weakness in physical demand, she added.

More than just a symbol of wealth, gold has a rich cultural history across Asia.

Indians collectively own the biggest private holding of bullion in the world, and the metal holds a central role in rituals as well as being a portable and practical investment.

Gold is a long-term asset, and for Asians it has intergenerational value, according to Mr P. R. Somasundaram, regional chief executive for India at the World Gold Council.

Many of gold’s biggest enthusiasts also see it as protection against the collapse of fiat currencies.