A young entrepreneur shares why, and how, she is moving on from a student business she co-founded.

Imagine starting a business after finishing your A-level exams, and then growing that business from strength to strength with two outlets in the heart of town within five years alongside your undergraduate studies.

Now imagine making the tough decision to take all that one has learned into a new adventure: the first job, one that was never on the radar previously.

That is the journey of a young entrepreneur who speaks to ST correspondent Tay Hong Yi on the latest episode of Headstart On Record.

The guest was:

Ms Desiree Chang, co-founder of Woofie, a thrift and vintage apparel business with an online store and two outlets in Bugis.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:22 How did the business start?

3:03 How was it like to balance studies with a business?

6:52 Finding a sustainable middle-ground in entrepreneurship

11:42 How did the skills learned translate into her job search?

15:52 Tips for aspiring student entrepreneurs

Host: Tay Hong Yi ( hytay@sph.com.sg )

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow

