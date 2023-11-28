Hegen CEO Yvon Bock named EY Entrepreneur of the Year for Singapore

SINGAPORE - Yvon Bock, the founder and chief executive officer of baby products company Hegen, was on Monday (Nov 27) named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Singapore (EOY).

Bock, who came out tops in the consumer products category, clinched the overall award from three other contenders.

She will represent Singapore at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year award in June next year.

Shi Xu, chairperson of the seven-person judging panel and founder and executive chairman of mainboard-listed Nanofilm Technologies, pointed to Ms Bock’s first-hand experience with the challenges of motherhood.

“This led her to the path of entrepreneurship. Today, Hegen is a global brand in 24 markets worldwide, making an impact not just in helping mothers in their breastfeeding journeys, but also innovating to support them through their children’s growing ages,” he said.

Speaking at the awards ceremony held at the Ritz-Carlton hotel on Monday evening, guest of honour Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng noted that business leaders “cannot afford to play defence” when it comes to attracting and retaining talent.

“HR (human resources) must be an offensive strategy, and companies must proactively help their people grow their skills and adapt to the evolving nature of work,” said Dr Tan, who is also Second Minister for Trade and Industry.

On that front, business leaders can tap available government grants to strengthen their companies’ human capital capabilities and transform HR practices, while also encouraging employees to upgrade their skills, the minister added.

Now in its 22nd edition, EOY is organised by professional services firm EY. This year’s winners were selected from close to 100 nominations, EY said, based on four globally-benchmarked criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, growth, purpose and impact.

Three other EOY category award winners were in the running for the overall award:

Advanced manufacturing: Phyllis Ong, group CEO of precision engineering manufacturer Armstrong Industrial

New media and entertainment: Althea Lim, co-founder and group CEO of content and commerce company Gushcloud International

E-commerce services: Olive Tai, co-founder and managing director of e-commerce solutions provider Synagie Group Asia and Europe

Past overall award winners include healthtech start-up Doctor Anywhere’s founder and CEO Lim Wai Mun in 2022, and biotechnology startup Mirxes’ co-founders Zhou Lihan, Zou Ruiyang and chief investment officer Isaac Ho in 2021.

“For the first time in the award’s 22-year history, the entire class of winners are women entrepreneurs, each with a compelling story to tell,” said Liew Nam Soon, EY Asean regional managing partner and Singapore and Brunei country managing partner.

“It takes tenacity, resilience and unwavering belief to press on despite the challenges and unpredictability of economic conditions, underpinned by a supportive broader ecosystem that enables entrepreneurship to flourish,” he added.

On Monday, two other honorary awards were also conferred for Asean entrepreneurial excellence and family enterprise excellence, respectively.

Malaysian conglomerate Sunway Group received the EY Asean Entrepreneurial Excellence award, while Singapore-based developer Ho Bee Land bagged the EY Family Enterprise Award of Excellence. THE BUSINESS TIMES