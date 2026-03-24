Headstart podcast recap: Playing the infinite game in life; avoid being overinsured

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Our podcast episodes for March look at how national swimmer Quah Ting Wen finds joy in her career beyond results, and how to avoid being overinsured.

This podcast series by The Straits Times now has a new co-host alongside business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan in video journalist See Kai Wen, who replaces Tay Hong Yi.



In the second of this month’s episodes, Kai Wen hosts national swimmer Quah Ting Wen, who tells him how American figure skating Olympic champion Alysa Liu’s infinite mindset inspires her as an athlete in life.

Meantime, have you often wondered how much insurance you should buy for yourself? Besides factoring in how much it costs?

In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at what being overinsured means and how to review your policies with her guest - Life Insurance Association’s executive director Chan Wai Kit.

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Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa



Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X



Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ



Host: Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)



Host: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg)



Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim



Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow



Follow Headstart On Record Podcast channel here:



Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m



Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3



Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9



Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg



Get business/career tips in ST’s Headstart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl



SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg



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Follow more ST podcast channels:



All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7



Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts



The Usual Place Podcast YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast



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Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:



The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB



Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX



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Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.