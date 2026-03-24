Straitstimes.com header logo

Headstart On Record Podcast

Headstart podcast recap: Playing the infinite game in life; avoid being overinsured

Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

Our podcast episodes for March look at how national swimmer Quah Ting Wen finds joy in her career beyond results, and how to avoid being overinsured.

Our podcast episodes for March look at how national swimmer Quah Ting Wen finds joy in her career beyond results, and how to avoid being overinsured.

Sue-Ann Tan

and

See Kai Wen

Google Preferred Source badge

This podcast series by The Straits Times now has a new co-host alongside business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan in video journalist See Kai Wen, who replaces Tay Hong Yi.

In the second of this month’s episodes, Kai Wen hosts national swimmer Quah Ting Wen, who tells him how American figure skating Olympic champion Alysa Liu’s infinite mindset inspires her as an athlete in life.

Meantime, have you often wondered how much insurance you should buy for yourself? Besides factoring in how much it costs?

In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at what being overinsured means and how to review your policies with her guest - Life Insurance Association’s executive director Chan Wai Kit. 

---

Read Sue-Ann Tan’s articles: https://str.sg/mvSa

Follow Sue-Ann Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/A86X

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Host: Sue-Ann Tan (suetan@sph.com.sg)

Host: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow

Follow Headstart On Record Podcast channel here:

Channel: https://str.sg/wB2m

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wuN3

Spotify: https://str.sg/wBr9

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Get business/career tips in ST’s Headstart newsletter: https://str.sg/headstart-nl

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg

---

Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

The Usual Place Podcast YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast

---

Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:

The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX

---

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.

More on this topic
Quah Ting Wen on her infinite mindset and when she’ll stop competing
Are you overinsured? Here's how to review your policies
See more on

ST Headstart

ST Headstart Podcast

ST Podcasts

Swimming

Money Mentor

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.