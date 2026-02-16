Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

How do Pokemon cards, Labubus and Marvel figurines measure alongside traditional stocks as investments?

In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan chats with her guests - avid collector Ian Cheng and eToro market analyst Zavier Wong.

Tech stocks still shine, but beware the bubble in 2026.

In this episode, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at how to grow your money in 2026 with guests - Gen Z investor Kass Phai, who is also a family wealth consultant at Unicorn, and veteran market watcher Ven Sreenivasan.

Gold reached highs when things were the most volatile, with Trump’s tariffs and then the federal government shutdown.

In Singapore, people were still queuing up to buy gold in Singapore in early February even as prices plummeted, showing the extraordinary resilience in retail demand for precious metals.

In this episode recorded just before the start of 2026, ST business correspondent Sue-Ann Tan looks at some sound advice on how to make good use of gold investment with her guests - OCBC Managing Director of Investment Strategy Vasu Menon and ST business journalist Timothy Goh.

