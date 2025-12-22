Headstart On Record Podcast
Headstart podcast recap: Gunning for gold and taking care of business
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a headstart in your personal finance and career with The Straits Times.
Gold has shone in a turbulent year for the markets, but should you always buy gold in a downturn? What causes the gold price to rise or fall?
There’s also the option to buy paper gold or physical gold - which is better? Find out more here.
Having co-founded and grown a vintage and thrift apparel business for over five years, a student entrepreneur is now stepping away for her next adventure: full-time employment.
Ms Desiree Chang shares with ST correspondent Tay Hong Yi what she has learned about herself and about business, and how this has inspired her to pursue a new career
---
Host: Sue-Ann Tan ()
Host: Tay Hong Yi ()
Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim
Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow
---
---
