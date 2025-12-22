Headstart podcast recap: Gunning for gold and taking care of business

Sign up now: Get tips on how to grow your career and money

Gold has shone in a turbulent year for the markets, but should you always buy gold in a downturn? What causes the gold price to rise or fall?

There’s also the option to buy paper gold or physical gold - which is better? Find out more here.

Having co-founded and grown a vintage and thrift apparel business for over five years, a student entrepreneur is now stepping away for her next adventure: full-time employment.

Ms Desiree Chang shares with ST correspondent Tay Hong Yi what she has learned about herself and about business, and how this has inspired her to pursue a new career

---

Host: Sue-Ann Tan ( suetan@sph.com.sg )

Host: Tay Hong Yi ( hytay@sph.com.sg )

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow

---

---

---

