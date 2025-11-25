Headstart On Record Podcast
Headstart podcast recap: Planning for holidays and traineeships in the age of AI
Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a headstart in your personal finance and career with The Straits Times.
We discuss the hotly-scrutinised and recently launched Graduate Industry Traineeships (Grit): who they are meant for, and why it has taken the form it has.
How can both employers and young workers reinvent themselves and adjust their mindsets in this emerging age of artificial intelligence?
More Singaporeans are going on three or more holidays a year but how do we budget for them?
How do we ensure we have fun but not spend beyond our means? Find out more here.
---
Host: Sue-Ann Tan ()
Host: Tay Hong Yi ()
Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim
Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow
---
---
---
