Headstart on Record looks at taking three holidays a year and preparing for the age of AI through training.

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a headstart in your personal finance and career with The Straits Times.

We discuss the hotly-scrutinised and recently launched Graduate Industry Traineeships (Grit): who they are meant for, and why it has taken the form it has.

How can both employers and young workers reinvent themselves and adjust their mindsets in this emerging age of artificial intelligence?

More Singaporeans are going on three or more holidays a year but how do we budget for them?



How do we ensure we have fun but not spend beyond our means? Find out more here.

Host: Sue-Ann Tan ( suetan@sph.com.sg )

Host: Tay Hong Yi ( hytay@sph.com.sg )

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Lynda Hong & Joanna Seow

Do note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision. Please consult a fully qualified financial adviser or professional expert for independent advice and verification. To the fullest extent permitted by law, SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss arising from the use of or reliance on any analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast. SPH Media accepts no responsibility or liability whatsoever that may result or arise from the products, services or information of any third parties.