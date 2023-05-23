He’s making the maritime industry more sustainable with electric vessels

In a port that never sleeps, thousands of coastal vessels traverse our waters to keep Singapore’s maritime industry at the top of its game.

Tugboats, ferries, pilot boats, survey boats and other coastal vessels navigate around larger ships. They play crucial roles like towing ships, delivering goods or ferrying passengers.

Traditionally powered by diesel, these vessels have long filled the harbour air with noise and smoke.

Mr Tommy Phun aims to change all that.

The 33-year-old is at the forefront of the Singapore maritime industry's moves towards sustainability. He recently founded Pyxis, a six-strong tech start-up to help coastal vessels switch from diesel to electricity.

His mission is critical; the maritime industry faces increasing pressure and looming deadlines to reduce carbon emissions.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has mandated that by 2030, all harbour craft in Singapore waters have to operate on low-carbon energy solutions and reduce emissions by 15 per cent from 2021 levels. By 2050, all harbour craft must be fully-electric or running on net zero fuels.

For the shipping sector, it is also about business survival.

Choppy waves of change

“Sustainability is impacting our industry in a very real way,” says Mr Phun, who is also a director in his family’s 30-year-old maritime services company, Eng Hup Shipping. He joined in 2014 after graduating from the Singapore Management University with a business management degree.