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Have kids? Don’t leave government benefits idle on the table

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Rather than concentrating support around birth, the SG Child Support Package spreads help across the years of raising a child, says the writer.

Rather than concentrating support around birth, the SG Child Support Package spreads help across the years of raising a child, says the writer.

ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO

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Angela Tan

  • Singapore's new SG Child Support Package spreads financial help from birth to age 17, providing nearly $70,000 in direct support for every child starting April 2027.
  • Parents should prioritise using restricted funds for healthcare and education expenses, while investing accessible cash gifts and annual Child Credits for long-term growth.
  • Families are advised to avoid relying on government support as permanent income, instead using savings and subsidies wisely to build financial resilience and meet changing needs as children grow.

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SINGAPORE – For years, the Singapore Government’s support for young couples contemplating parenthood has been heavily front-loaded around a child’s birth, from the Baby Bonus Cash Gift and the Child Development Account (CDA) to grants, subsidies and childcare support.

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Lawrence Wong

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.