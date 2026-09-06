Have kids? Don’t leave government benefits idle on the table
- Singapore's new SG Child Support Package spreads financial help from birth to age 17, providing nearly $70,000 in direct support for every child starting April 2027.
- Parents should prioritise using restricted funds for healthcare and education expenses, while investing accessible cash gifts and annual Child Credits for long-term growth.
- Families are advised to avoid relying on government support as permanent income, instead using savings and subsidies wisely to build financial resilience and meet changing needs as children grow.
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SINGAPORE – For years, the Singapore Government’s support for young couples contemplating parenthood has been heavily front-loaded around a child’s birth, from the Baby Bonus Cash Gift and the Child Development Account (CDA) to grants, subsidies and childcare support.