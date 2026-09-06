Have kids? Don’t leave government benefits idle on the table

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Rather than concentrating support around birth, the SG Child Support Package spreads help across the years of raising a child, says the writer.

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SINGAPORE – For years, the Singapore Government’s support for young couples contemplating parenthood has been heavily front-loaded around a child’s birth, from the Baby Bonus Cash Gift and the Child Development Account (CDA) to grants, subsidies and childcare support.