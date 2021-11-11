Hatten Land pivots from real estate to digital currencies, metaverse

Battered by a slump in retail and hospitality that has decimated business at its malls and hotels in Melaka, Hatten Land is pivoting from real estate development and seeking new sources of revenue in digital currencies and the metaverse.

While traders seem to be responding positively, the company will have to work harder to convince regulators, creditors and shareholders that its plan can work.

Hatten Land has been among the most heavily traded stocks on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) since September, when it first announced a long-term plan to repurpose its malls in Melaka for digital and blockchain activities as Malaysia's movement control orders continued to bite.

It wants to build a Melaka metaverse, or a digital version of the city that is interoperable with the physical world, to draw visitors who will spend virtually.

"When Covid-19 hit, tourism stopped in Melaka and our hotels and malls have been empty since. By creating a digital twin of the city, we are getting visitors to come and experience Melaka digitally," said Mr Colin Tan, executive chairman and managing director of Hatten Land.

"We can create games or programs where visitors can spend digital tokens to buy merchandise from our merchants, or collect points that can be exchanged for a meal or an additional free night's stay at our hotels when they visit us in the future. There will also be opportunities for advertising."

Mr Tan said an e-wallet for tokens and points has already been developed and the company is aiming to get some 400 to 500 e-merchants and 6,000 to 7,000 mall patrons on board for a start.

Last month, Hatten Land signed an agreement with a Singapore firm called EnjinStarter to develop a token system and create digital assets like non-fungible tokens. These can be exchanged for goods and services at Hatten Group properties in Melaka, or connected with an existing loyalty point system at its participating hotels, attractions, malls and shops in the state.

The two firms will collaborate to develop the Melaka metaverse, with the aim of promoting physical and digital tourism and drawing more traffic to its properties, which comprise some six million sq ft of retail floor space and four hotels.

If his plan is successful, Mr Tan expects revenues from the metaverse to exceed physical revenue "in one or two years' time".

Over the shorter term, his plan is to generate quick revenue by mining Bitcoin. In September, Hatten Land said it would partner Frontier Digital Asset Management, a Singapore crypto-mining firm founded by three business graduates from the National University of Singapore, to operate at least 1,000 mining rigs at its malls in Melaka. The mines will be installed in phases before the year end, and operated by Frontier, with the net proceeds from mining and trading Bitcoin to be split between the two firms.

The rigs are in addition to the 2,000 rigs to be operated at Hatten Land's malls under a memorandum of understanding with SGX-listed Singapore Myanmar Investco (SMI) signed earlier in September. SMI is partnering a Chinese Internet company listed on Nasdaq called The9 to procure the rigs.

Yesterday, Hatten Land announced plans to form a joint venture with a Malaysia-listed firm to install over 6,000 solar panels at its Dataran Pahlawan Melaka Megamall, the largest mall in the state of Melaka, operated by its parent company, Hatten Group. This will generate 3.19 megawatt-peak of energy, which will be used for mining Bitcoin at the mall.

To fund its plan to go digital, Hatten Land will rely on share placements and warrants as well as negotiate profit-sharing arrangements with its partners.

For example, it said on Sept 16 that it would raise more than $1.8 million through the placement of 80 million new shares at 2.3 cents each. Each placement share comes with a detachable warrant convertible into a new share at 4.8 cents.

The company said the placement would be taken up by three parties: Asdew Acquisitions (40 million shares), Evolve Capital Management (20 million shares) and Mr Ong Toon Wah (20 million shares). Mr Ong is a co-founder of The9.

Hatten Land shares closed yesterday at 6.3 cents, up 1.6 per cent, with more than 38 million shares changing hands.