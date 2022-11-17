Harnessing the economic appeal of South-east Asia

SINGAPORE - China, the country with the world’s largest population and second-largest economy, has dominated Asia’s economic landscape for 20 years.

But its great success has overshadowed another impressive economic story: The rise of South-east Asia – a region that is set to come into its own over the coming decade, with a particularly compelling digital economy.

I find both regions to be culturally and economically inspiring – and believe more businesses from each can achieve global success in the decade to come. But to do so, they will need to navigate an increasingly unpredictable financial environment.

China is well placed, having built a massively complex and successful economy within three decades. Its leaders intend to keep expanding its economic opportunities, as the recent 20th Communist Party of China National Congress underscored.

South-east Asia boasts its own potential. It stretches across more than 4.4 million sq km and is heavily populated. More than 622 million people live in the region’s 10 countries, making up one of the world’s largest and youngest workforces.

Put together, these two regions offer investors and financial institutions alike a huge array of possibilities.

Complexity and Covid-19

We have long been convinced of the importance of South-east Asia, in addition to China.

UBS opened its first office in Singapore more than 50 years ago and now operates across five countries in South-east Asia: Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

However, South-east Asia has never captured the imagination of Western investors the way China or India have. This is in part because of its relative complexity as a spectrum of economies and political systems, each with their own cultural identities, economic strengths and idiosyncrasies.

The onset of Covid-19 in early 2020 only added to global investors’ caution. Just as China closed its borders, several South-east Asian economies restricted internal and external travel in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Today, the world has largely emerged from pandemic-related restrictions, yet South-east Asia remains outside the central focus of many Western investors’ thinking.

But this is set to change.

To begin with, South-east Asia has almost entirely removed Covid-19-related restrictions, leading to renewed intra-regional trade and tourism, and bolstering its economies.

And while its combined gross domestic product (GDP) of US$3.36 trillion (S$4.6 trillion) at the end of 2021 was less than one-fifth the size of China’s, it is predicted to grow by 5.2 per cent in 2022.

And it could well expand at around 5 per cent a year for the remainder of the decade, while China’s GDP is projected to grow at a slower annual pace of 4 per cent to 4.5 per cent.