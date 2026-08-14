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The former OG Orchard Point building reopened as Taste Orchard in February 2024, with anchor tenant and supermarket chain Eccellente by Hao Mart occupying three levels.

SINGAPORE – The legal fallout from the closure of Hao Mart’s Taste Orchard concept has deepened, with another company owned b y Hao Mart chairman Tan Kim Yon g launching a High Court lawsuit against department store operator OG.

Hao Open Foods, which operated the Yole and Killiney outlets at Taste Orchard, filed the lawsuit on A ug 5, alleging that it was forced to vacate its premises before the expiry of its tenancy after OG required Hao Mart to ensure all sub-tenants left the premises.

In its statement of claim, which The Straits Times has seen, Hao Open Foods says it entered into two tenancy agreements with Hao Mart on or about Nov 1, 2023, to lease two units at Taste Orchard. The tenancies ran from Dec 1, 20 23, to Nov 30, 2026.

Under the agreements, Hao Open Foods leased two units at Taste Orchard, from which it sold ice cream and ice cream products under the Yole brand and cooked food under the Killiney brand.

It alleges that OG was aware of, approv ed and did n ot object t o the sub-tenancies before later taking the position that they were unaut horis ed and requiring Hao Mart to ensure all sub-tenants vacated the premises.

Hao Open Foods is seeking damages, alleging misrepresentation, negligence, wrongful interference with trade and induced breaches of contract by OG.

The latest suit adds to a string of High Court disputes arising from the closure of Taste Orchard.

Taste Orchard opened in February 2024 after Hao Mart became the master tenant of five retail floors at 160 Orchard Road, formerly occupied by OG’s Orchard Point department store, under a 7½-ye ar lease.

The food and lifestyle concept housed food and beverage, retail and service operators as sub-tenants alongside Hao Mart’s premium Eccellente supermarket.

The retail concept ceased operations after OG terminated Hao Mart’s master lease in September 2025 over alleged rent arrears and unauthorised subletting of parts of the premises. It required Hao Mart and its sub-tenants to vacate the premises.

Separately, Hao Mart has been involved in several High Court proceedings involving OG, property agency PropNex Realty and one of its agents, skincare company Belovie and hair and scalp care company Bio Organicare Scalp.

Hao Mart’s final Eccellente outlet at Marina Square closed in June after its lease expired. ST found just six Hao stores still operating in early August , while the retailer’s website conti nued to list 20 outlets, including several that had already closed.

Hao Open Foods is represented by law firm Wong Tan & Molly Lim. ST has contacted OG for comment. A case conference has been fixed for Sept 10.