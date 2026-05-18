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Feel like you are not enough? Learn how to become your ideal self by acting as if you already are.

Synopsis: Every first and third Monday of the month, get a head start in your personal finance, career and life with The Straits Times.

In this episode, Singapore theatre actor and musician Andrew Marko shares with host See Kai Wen about how the “Act As If” theory relates to his self-growth.

“Act As If” is a three-part technique that requires people to act as if they are already the ideal version of themselves, even when they are not there yet. The process includes visualisation and taking small, actionable steps towards a goal.

Besides opening up about his weight loss journey, Andrew also gets real about his experience as an actor and how he learned to “be in the moment” by playing a character on the autism spectrum.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 Introduction to the “Act As If” theory

2:00 Psychology behind being an actor

6:10 Feelings of inadequacy and facing your inner critic

12:35 How to apply the “Act As If” theory to your life

16:11 Defining the most successful version of yourself

19:15 Andrew’s weight loss journey

25:35 Why being present is important

30:30 Embracing uncomfortable growth

Follow See Kai Wen on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/qfwqQ

Host: See Kai Wen (seekw@sph.com.sg)

Produced & edited by: Amirul Karim

Executive producers: Elizabeth Law and Joanna Seow

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