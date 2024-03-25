Gucci’s China shock reverberates across the luxury landscape

LONDON - Fears of a slowdown among Chinese shoppers have dogged the luxury industry for the better part of a year. Last week the scale of the problem hit home for one of fashion’s biggest but most exposed brands, Gucci.

French group Kering saw US$9 billion (S$12 billion) wiped off its market value after warning that sales of the Italian label’s products in China have slumped this quarter. The slowdown is also starting to show up in other corners of the luxury industry.

A separate report showed Swiss watch exports to the country – a leading destination for high-end timepieces – tumbled last month. Analysts, meanwhile, are predicting China’s luxury demand will cool further this year.

The spate of sobering news provides the latest evidence that an anticipated surge in spending by well-heeled Chinese freed from the world’s strictest Covid lockdowns is failing to materialise. While some luxury companies are managing the fallout better than others, the rest could be forced to rethink how they do business in China – starting with Kering.

“I have not bought any Gucci bags myself for years,” said Wu Xiaofang, a 34-year-old banker living in Shanghai who was once so enamoured with the brand she bought three bags during a trip to Italy in 2016. “The new designs are bad.”

Ms Wu is among a generation of Chinese luxury shoppers that has grown more selective about where to spend its cash. Rising unemployment and a property downturn have hurt consumer confidence, while deflationary pressures are fuelling concern about growth in one of the world’s largest consumer markets.

Sabato De Sarno, who became Gucci’s creative director last year, has adopted a more minimalist aesthetic than the flamboyant designs of his predecessor, Alessandro Michele. It is too soon to say whether his sleeker and more subdued fashions will resonate with Chinese customers, as they have only recently appeared in stores.

Yet some shoppers may find them less distinctive than before, said fashion consultant Mark Liu, and too similar in style to the likes of Valentino, Prada and Celine. Kering said early ready-to-wear products from the latest Ancora collection by De Sarno have been well received.

Gucci has long been one of the most volatile of the major luxury brands, its fortunes rising and falling based on buzz around designers such as Michele and a predecessor, Tom Ford. That makes Kering highly vulnerable to shifts in taste, especially as the Italian brand accounts for about half of its sales and more than two-thirds of its profit.

Plunging shares

Kering stunned investors with its March 19 announcement that Gucci sales have fallen nearly 20 per cent this quarter, led by the Asia-Pacific region. The share price fell the most in three decades.

The slowdown in China is affecting brands aside from Gucci as well, if not as dramatically. While top luxury houses such as Rolex, Hermes, Chanel and Louis Vuitton saw double-digit growth in 2023 in Hong Kong – a popular destination for Chinese shoppers – those sales slowed as early as October, said a source familiar with the matter, with second-hand prices for premium watches plunging 40 per cent in January from the year before.

Few luxury goods are more exposed to changes in Chinese consumer sentiment than Swiss watches. Exports to China plunged by 25 per cent in February from the year before, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said last week, while shipments to Hong Kong dropped by 19 per cent.

Together, exports to those two destinations surpass the United States, the biggest single market for Swiss timepieces.

“There is a slowdown,” said Nick Hayek, the chief executive officer of Swatch Group, whose brands include Omega and Tissot. China accounted for a third of the company’s sales in 2023.