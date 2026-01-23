Guardian reopens MBS flagship store with focus on tailored retail experiences

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Guardian on Jan 23 reopened its revamped flagship store at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, featuring a slew of services showcasing its transition from a pharmacy icon to a wellness retailer.

For instance, customers can take a skin and scalp assessment at the newly renovated Guardian store, a service that delivers personalised recommendations, measuring 12 skin and 12 hair parameters in five minutes.

The assessment, which uses artificial intelligence and imaging technology, provides in-depth insights into each customer’s skin and scalp condition. A skin and scalp adviser will be on hand to offer personalised assessment and product recommendations.

This free service, currently available at eight locations, will be progressively rolled out to more stores. Guardian currently has more than 120 stores islandwide.

The familiar pharmacy zone has been refreshed with services such as a free blood pressure test and a quit smoking programme that customers can sign up for via a QR code.

The reopened store also has a derma skincare zone, where curated products are displayed with information on the skin issues they tackle, such as dry, pigmented or blemished skin. There is also a trial and travel zone that has travel-friendly sizes and curated kits, which is suitable for frequent travellers and those wishing to sample new products.

There is something for men too. The MBS outlet is the latest Guardian to feature a one-stop area where men can find cleansers and shaving systems, as well as styling products and fragrances.

Mr Naresh Kalani, managing director for Guardian Health and Beauty in Singapore, said: “Guardian’s earlier strategy was predominantly focused on being a health-led health and beauty retailer with a large pharmacy.

“We are pivoting and shifting our strategy towards promoting wellness for our customers. We’re not just offering functional products but also solutions, advice, and guidance on how the products with help with certain symptoms and conditions.”



This evolution of Guardian’s strategy reflects a broader shift in how customers engage with health and beauty retail, said Guardian in a statement.

“Insights from an internal customer study conducted by DFI Retail Group, Guardian’s parent company, indicate that customers increasingly view wellness as a holistic pursuit of vitality and long-term well-being, extending beyond basic care essentials to daily functional and preventive solutions,” said Guardian.

Mr Kalani said: “Customers are prioritising long-term wellness and seeking trusted, tailored support. This new store format reiterates our commitment to making wellness more accessible and relevant for customers in Singapore.”

The Global Wellness Institute’s 2025 Global Wellness Economy Monitor projects the worldwide wellness economy to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.6 per cent from 2024 to 2029, with personal care and beauty growing steadily, and the Asia-Pacific among the top three contributors, according to the statement from Guardian.