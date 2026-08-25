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Guangzhou Knowledge City to work with SUSS and SIT on healthcare and AI

Established in 2010, the China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City is located in Guangzhou’s Huangpu District.

SINGAPORE – The China-Singapore Guangzhou Knowledge City (CSGKC) has inked three new partnership agreements with Singapore institutions to deepen bilateral cooperation across healthcare, artificial intelligence and talent development.

Announced on Aug 25 at the 16th Singapore-Guangdong Collaboration Council meeting, the pacts involve the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and Business China.

SIT will partner CSGKC on smart healthcare technologies, applied research, robotics and care delivery.

Meanwhile, Business China will expand institutional networks to connect Singapore-China businesses with talent and innovation communities.

The collaboration with SUSS will focus on senior care solutions through its Aged+ Living Labs, the nation’s first community-based gerontechnology hub, designed to help seniors and caregivers experience, test and choose assistive living technologies and products.

Samuel Ng, chief executive of CSGKC Investment & Development, said: “In line with the strategic priorities of both countries, we will continue to support the development of the region’s healthcare capabilities and bring together expertise from both countries to foster a connected ecosystem spanning industry, research and education.”

The initiatives come as the flagship bilateral project builds on 16 years of Singapore-Guangzhou cooperation.

Established in 2010, CSGKC is located in Guangzhou’s Huangpu District and serves as a launchpad for creating new opportunities for businesses, institutions and talent across both markets.

The project houses an International Biomedicine Innovation Park, with firms such as Akeso, BeOne Medicines and InnoCare Pharma, alongside more than 40 biopharmaceutical projects and seven hospitals and specialist facilities.

As part of its efforts to deepen cooperation in healthcare, CSGKC also announced plans to establish an International Hub for Innovative Healthcare, Medical and Wellness Services, modelled after Singapore’s HealthCity Novena.

The hub will provide medical care, elderly care, rehabilitation support and medical tourism services.

Currently, the cooperation is anchored by the China-Singapore International Joint Research Institute, jointly developed by Nanyang Technological University and South China University of Technology, and the NUS Guangzhou Research Translation and Innovation Institute. THE BUSINESS TIMES