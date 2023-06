SINGAPORE – Property consultancy Savills suggested on Friday that developers in Singapore will need to consider building smaller homes to cater to the needs of an ageing yet affluent population, where an increasing number will be single. But not everyone agrees.

The Savills Prime of Life Residential Index ranked Singapore third after North Port in Florida, United States and Shanghai in China in terms of places expected to see more people aged 50 and above in the next 10 years.