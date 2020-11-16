Greening the world through finance

Finance will play a pivotal role in transitioning Asia towards a more sustainable future.

Banks and financial institutions in the region have been taking the fight to climate change through the provision of green finance – whether in the form of green bonds or sustainable lending products.

For instance, China’s green bond market has grown rapidly from only three deals five years ago worth US$1.2 billion to many multiples of that number last year, worth US$33.6 billion (S$45.3 billion), according to data provider Dealogic.

With environmental, social and governance policies gaining traction in Asia, central banks, too, have lent their support.

In a survey carried out last year by the South East Asian Central Banks Centre, 94 per cent of respondents thought their institution should be playing a key role in promoting green finance and sustainable funding options, including by amending regulatory frameworks.

To ensure sustainability ambitions can be pursued at pace, the financial sector has a key role in promoting greater awareness and adoption of transition finance – by guiding companies and countries with a toolkit to set them on the right path to achieve their sustainability pursuits.

The starting point for thinking about transition finance is that not all industries are moving – nor can move – at the same pace towards a low-carbon future.

Obvious examples are sectors that are heavily reliant on fossil fuels – including oil and gas companies, as well as airlines and automotive firms.

Traditional green finance has hitherto not been applicable to the most polluting industries and, where companies have made forays into green finance – by issuing green bonds, for instance – they have sometimes been accused of “greenwashing”.

Moreover, the underlying assets of green bonds relate to categories that still make up only a relatively small share of the overall economy – renewables, mass transit and green buildings, for example.

Yet there is an urgent need for high-impact industries to access funding that will allow them to adopt mechanisms to become greener as part of a post-Covid-19 transition.

This is where transition finance comes in, allowing companies in polluting sectors to adopt incremental solutions to become greener.

A report in March by the European Commission’s technical expert group on sustainable finance made clear the scale of the funding challenge.

Citing the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development’s estimates that globally, €6.35 trillion (S$10.1 trillion) a year will be required to meet Paris Agreement goals by 2030, the group warned that public sector resources will not be adequate for the task, and mobilisation of institutional and private capital will be necessary.

Finance was “a critical enabler of transformative improvements in existing industries in Europe and globally”.

These dynamics have particular relevance in Asia, where transition is contextual. That is because the trajectory of economic development is different from that in most parts of the West.

Both the Paris and Kyoto climate agreements recognised the principle of proportional responsibility: While all signatory nations made climate pledges, the extent of reduction is proportional to each country’s population, economic circumstances and historical contribution to the high-carbon concentration in the atmosphere.

This is not a cop-out.

The objective is to reach net-zero by 2050 for the planet as a whole.

Recognition is needed that developing markets may need more time to make the transition and that decarbonising polluting sectors may be more complex.

This is all the more relevant in the context of the so-called “just transition”, under which there is an imperative to ensure an equitable exit from carbon-intensive activities so as to minimise unintended job losses or other social damage.

Transition finance now offers a way for companies in Asia that are trying to decarbonise – but may struggle to adopt traditional green finance solutions – to access the funding needed to make progress.

Key to this is a framework and standards that allow such companies to tap sustainable finance without running the risk of allegations of greenwashing, yet gives financiers clarity as to what they are financing.

At DBS Bank, we have incorporated responsible financing into the decision-making process of our lending and capital markets business since 2017.

In June, the bank marked its ambition to be a first mover in regional sustainable finance by publishing a Sustainable and Transition Finance Framework and Taxonomy. This serves as a guide to facilitate the categorisation, monitoring and reporting of financing of sustainable activities, and to engage with customers to adapt in the face of climate change, resource scarcity and income inequality.

Our framework provides a science-based approach to avoid greenwashing; facilitates the examination of the relationship between an asset or project’s nature (green, brown, transition) and credit quality; and pinpoints potential differences in how an economic activity intended as a transitional solution in Asia may differ from more developed markets.

It has also identified several economic activities that can be labelled as “transition”, including improving the energy efficiency of blast furnaces in the smelting industry; the development of new concrete compositions that result in using less cement in construction; the avoidance of greenhouse gas emissions in the animal feed industry; and improved ship design, hull and propulsion efficiency in shipping.

In devising an extensive taxonomy of economic activities aligned with DBS’ sustainable and transition finance labels, we see that transition finance will involve a big part of the real economy.

Smelting of key metals, for instance, is key to a future of battery-powered electrification, as is use of natural gas in limited circumstances as a bridging fuel.

In short, we believe transition finance offers a viable pathway for the scaling up of sustainable finance. Since 2018, DBS has done around 100 sustainable finance deals worth over $15 billion.

With Asia being a manufacturing base and the market that it is, transition finance offers scope to help the region – and its trading partners – hit their sustainability targets.

• The writer is the group head of institutional banking at DBS Bank.

• This is the first of a five-part series on key trends that will shape the future of banking.