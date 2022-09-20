Green transformation means more than just profit for these companies

Even as we grapple with immediate concerns like rising prices and economic uncertainty, a critical threat looms large – our ongoing climate crisis. Singapore’s susceptibility to its detrimental effects and limited renewable energy options calls for an urgent need to prioritise the sustainability agenda.

In response, the Future Economy Council’s newly-developed Resource and Environmental Sustainability Cluster will oversee industry transformation efforts to align with national priorities on sustainability. The cluster is co-chaired by Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon and Sembcorp Industries group president and chief executive Wong Kim Yin.

But why should companies go green – especially when they’re recovering from pandemic-related shocks? Take a leaf from a homegrown environmental services company and a luxury hotel brand. Their sustainability strategy is clear: Going green can be win-win.

Walking the sustainability talk

A passionate advocate of sustainability, Mr Premkumar Retanamsamy believes that everyone has a part to play in reducing waste and unnecessary use of single-use products. He hopes that future generations can benefit from what we choose to do today.

The 36-year-old is the principal manager of operations at Chye Thiam Maintenance (CTM), an environmental services company. His job involves sharing the company’s sustainable practices when he trains new employees.