PUB to launch bonds to pay for projects such as floating solar farms

National water agency PUB aims to launch green bonds later this month, with its proceeds potentially funding planned and future projects such as floating solar panel systems.

The green bonds would be part of a new $10 billion multicurrency medium-term note programme which it announced yesterday.

PUB also established a Green Financing Framework, which ensures the green bonds follow market best practices, including strong governance and clear eligibility criteria to evaluate and identify green projects that have a positive impact on the environment.