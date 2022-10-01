Green-conscious firms get higher investor interest, attract more talent: Summit speakers

For each product bearing its snake mascot sold, gaming technology company Razer arranges for 10 trees to be conserved and protected.

Through this initiative, the company has helped to save more than 1.2 million trees in just two years.

This is just one of the firm's efforts at sustainability, said its chief executive Tan Min-Liang at a fireside chat on the second day of the Milken Institute Asia Summit on Thursday at the Four Seasons Hotel in Orchard.

Razer launched the US$50 million (S$71.5 million) Razer Green Fund in 2021 to support and invest in environmental and sustainability start-ups.

The company also made a seed investment last year in sustainable products start-up The Nurturing Co, which sells single-use and plastic-free bamboo toilet paper.

Razer is trying to switch to recycled materials fully by 2030, said Mr Tan.

"At first glance, it might seem like sustainability efforts by a company (will) lead to an increase in cost. But if you look deeper, our sustainability efforts have turned out well for us, such as cheaper packaging, or a lower cost of freight," he said.

He added that consumers also play a big part in the company's decision to go green.

"Our customers nowadays make informed decisions and we want them to choose Razer not only because of our innovative products, but also the values that we stand for," he said.

Ms Rachel Teo, head of sustainability and total portfolio sustainability investing at GIC, noted the rise of investors who are younger and more conscious of environmental, social and governance issues (ESG).

They want to invest in companies that both do well and do good, she said.

She was speaking on Friday at a panel discussion on ESG's pay-offs at the summit.

Investors will need to consider long-term physical risks and integrate them into portfolio considerations, she said.