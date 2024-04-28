Making insurance accessible and teaching financial basics: How established insurer helps communities reach for a greater tomorrow

Homemaker Celia Tan used to have sleepless nights, stressed by the thought of her child facing a future without anyone to care for him. “It pains me to imagine Aston’s struggles when my husband and I are no longer around,” says the 45-year-old. She is the main caregiver of her 15-year-old son, who has autism.

Now, she and her husband enjoy greater peace of mind. The roll-out of the Great Eastern Cares Term Plan, a first-of-its-kind insurance policy, in 2021 has allowed the couple to make adequate provisions for their child’s long-term care in their absence.

The plan was developed by established insurer Great Eastern in partnership with non-profit Special Needs Trust Company (SNTC) to help families who have children with special needs as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. To date, over 50 families have taken up the Great Eastern Cares Term Plan in Singapore.

Insurance, says Great Eastern’s managing director of group marketing Colin Chan, is an important tool to help people manage the unforeseen risks in their lives with advance planning, providing financial protection and peace of mind. “The Great Eastern Cares Term Plan is our response to an underserved group. We want to impact communities positively by making insurance accessible to all,” he says.

Apart from proactively coming up with innovative insurance products such as the Great Eastern Cares Term Plan, the insurer has been bridging the protection gap by providing affordable term insurance as the sole provider and administrator of the Dependents’ Protection Scheme (DPS) under the Central Provident Fund (CPF) in Singapore.

Empowering communities through financial literacy