Great Eastern Q2 profit up 251% to $193.2 million

SINGAPORE - Great Eastern’s net profit for the second quarter ended June was up 251 per cent to $193.2 million from $55 million in the same period a year ago as a result of a change in accounting standards.

Total weighted new sales for the second quarter lost 39 per cent to $335 million from $548.2 million, which reflected lower single premium sales from the Singapore market.

Similarly, the new business embedded value (NBEV) registered a 9 per cent decline to $181.5 million from $200.1 million.

The insurance arm of OCBC however noted that its NBEV margin improved for Q2 and H1 due to more favourable product mix towards protection plans in Singapore and Malaysia.

Its new customer base grew by over 150,000 in H1, said Great Eastern.

The latest set of quarterly results translated to a near-doubling in half year profit to $437.2 million, driven by stronger investment performance in Singapore Life business and shareholders’ fund, said the insurance provider on Thursday (Aug 3).

However, the growth in H1 profit was partially offset by higher-than-expected claims in Singapore and Malaysia.

For the first half year, its profit from the insurance business rose 18 per cent to $371.5 million from $314.0 million.

Profit from the shareholders’ fund swung back in the black to $73.7 million, which was a loss of $89.8 million a year ago. This gain was registered because of mark-to-market in equities and collective investment schemes in the first half year.

An interim dividend of $0.35 per share will be paid out on Aug 31.

Great Eastern closed Wednesday down 0.11 per cent or $0.02 to $18.5. THE BUSINESS TIMES