Company Watch

Grand Banks Yachts gets the wind in its sails amid pandemic

Mainboard-listed firm has had a boost from huge pickup in demand in luxury boat market

Associate Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Sportsmen have a somewhat different world view from the average businessman: They tend to be perfectionists and display incredible stamina, determination and wherewithal to raise themselves to peak performance.

They are also extremely tenacious, focused and goal-oriented and have the patience to see through the process to achieve their objective - to win.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 24, 2021, with the headline 'Grand Banks Yachts gets the wind in its sails amid pandemic'. Subscribe
Topics: 