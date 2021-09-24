For Subscribers
Company Watch
Grand Banks Yachts gets the wind in its sails amid pandemic
Mainboard-listed firm has had a boost from huge pickup in demand in luxury boat market
Sportsmen have a somewhat different world view from the average businessman: They tend to be perfectionists and display incredible stamina, determination and wherewithal to raise themselves to peak performance.
They are also extremely tenacious, focused and goal-oriented and have the patience to see through the process to achieve their objective - to win.