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Grab group CEO Anthony Tan was credited for steering Grab’s evolution from a taxi-booking app into the region’s leading super app.

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SINGAPORE - Mr Anthony Tan, the group CEO, co-founder and chairman of Singapore-headquartered Grab, was named Businessman of the Year at the 41st Singapore Business Awards (SBA) on May 21 night.

Organised by The Business Times and global logistics company DHL, the annual awards acknowledge contributions made by companies and business leaders to Singapore’s development, encourage the entrepreneurial spirit in the Republic and recognise excellence in corporate management.

Mr Tan, who was credited for steering Grab’s evolution from a taxi-booking app into the region’s leading super app, accepted the award at a ceremony held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing, who was guest of honour at the event, spoke at a fireside chat moderated by Mr Christopher Ong, senior vice-president and managing director of DHL Express Singapore.

The top award was also given in acknowledgement of Mr Tan’s leadership in driving digital inclusion and economic empowerment. Through the GrabForGood Fund, he further strengthens communities with dedicated programmes in education, community care and disaster relief.

Four other awards were presented at the ceremony.

Mr Kerry Mok, president and CEO of Sats, was named the Outstanding Chief Executive of the Year.

This was in recognition of his strategic foresight in the acquisition of Worldwide Flight Services, which nearly trebled Sats’ revenue and extended its operational footprint from Asia-Pacific to Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas.

The move established the group as a pre-eminent global air cargo powerhouse.

Ms Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com, clinched the Outstanding Overseas Executive of the Year award, for building a worldwide ecosystem for travel and growing Trip.com into a company worth more than US$34 billion.

A staunch advocate for talent development, gender equality and education, she has also leveraged her influence to promote sustainable development and social impact.

Home-grown brand Old Chang Kee, which has evolved from a curry puff stall in 1956 into a brand with more than 100 outlets in Singapore and overseas, took home the Enterprise Award for its resilience and enduring contribution to Singapore’s food heritage.

Mlion Corporation co-founder, chairman and CEO Eric Leong was recognised as Young Business Leader of the Year.

This was in recognition of his success in scaling the company into a global steel solutions provider with presence across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and disrupting a legacy industry by integrating technological innovations for operational efficiency and sustainability.

(From left) Old Chang Kee CEO William Lim, Trip.com CEO Jane Sun, Grab group CEO Anthony Tan, Sats CEO Kerry Mok and Mlion CEO Eric Leong. PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES

BT editor Chen Huifen said that the SBA serves to encourage more business leaders to “take a step forward” in making a difference in their respective fields.

“We hope that the award recipients this year will inspire the next generation of emerging leaders to continue striving for excellence in the face of adversity,” she added.

DHL’s Mr Ong said: “In the global business environment that we are currently operating in, the role of business leaders in driving change and charting new growth paths cannot be overstated.

“We are honoured to co-present the SBA for the 41st year running, recognising outstanding leaders and businesses that have overcome challenges and contributed significantly to Singapore’s economic success and resilience.” THE BUSINESS TIMES