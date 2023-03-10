Grab finance chief reduces stake through $1.5 million share sale

SINGAPORE - Grab Holdings chief financial officer Peter Oey sold US$1.1 million (S$1.5 million) in shares of the South-east Asian ride-hailing and delivery company, according to a regulatory filing.

Mr Oey and affiliated person Eve Oey sold 341,202 shares at an average price of US$3.17 on Feb 28 through JP Morgan Securities, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

“The sale was done strictly to cover tax obligations,” Grab said in a message in response to Bloomberg inquiries. “This is a common practice by executives of listed companies. Peter remains committed to the business.”

Mr Oey joined Singapore-based Grab as CFO in April 2020 to lead the company’s financial operations. He previously served as CFO of LegalZoom.com and Mylife.com in the United States. He held 2,280,755 Class A ordinary shares as of September 2022, according to an SEC filing at the time.

Shares of Grab have declined more than 70 per cent since it merged with a US blank cheque company in late 2021. They’re down 1.9 per cent this year. BLOOMBERG