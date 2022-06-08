Grab enters digital maps business, targets app builders in South-east Asian cities

SINGAPORE - Grab on Wednesday (June 8) announced plans to enter the digital maps business, offering other businesses access to its GrabMaps mapping and location technology.

The service is being positioned as a competitor to other enterprise mapping solutions like the Google Maps Platform and Bing Maps for Enterprise, and claims to do a better job of offering "hyperlocal" routes that make use of back alleys and narrow side streets common in South-east Asian cities.

Grab aims to capture a slice of the annual US$1 billion (S$1.37 billion) market opportunity for mapping services in South-east Asia.

The technology was first developed to power Grab's own ride-hailing and delivery platform and is in currently used for this purpose in seven of the eight countries in which Grab operates - Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Indonesia is the exception.

The technology enables Grab to allocate drivers or deliverers to customers, calculate estimated trip times and plan and optimise routes.

Grab said its GrabMaps system currently handles more than 800 billion requests a month across all its services.

Its services will be fully powered by GrabMaps by the third quarter of this year.

Grab co-founder Tan Hooi Ling said: "The third party mapping services that we relied on did not have these small lorongs (alleyways) that South-east Asia so commonly relies on, or they didn't have the right pick up or drop off points in the big malls in South-east Asia. These were capabilities that everybody relied on day to day and got used to."

Updating the third-party maps with the correct information would often take months, she added.

"Because we couldn't get the quality of service that our consumers and partners deserved, decided that it was time for us to build and invest in it ourselves."

Ms Tan added that Grab has invested to turn its mapping and location intelligence into a competitive advantage.

"Commercialising this technology is another step forward to our young but fast-growing enterprise and new initiatives business."