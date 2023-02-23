Grab brings forward profit target after quarterly loss narrows

SINGAPORE – Grab Holdings brought forward its profitability target after posting a narrower quarterly loss, helped by reduced spending by the South-east Asian ride-hailing and food-delivery provider.

The company expects to reach positive adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the final quarter of 2023, the company said on Thursday in a statement. It previously expected to hit that goal in the second half of 2024.

Singapore-based Grab is among money-losing South-east Asian internet giants that have shifted strategies to focus on achieving profitability instead of spending on growth. Rival GoTo Group said last week it was bringing forward its profitability targets by a year, while Sea has cut jobs and closed down its e-commerce operations in India, Europe and some Latin American markets to trim costs.

Adjusted Ebitda loss for the fourth quarter narrowed to US$111 million (S$149 million), Grab said. That compares with the US$147 million loss analysts estimated. Revenue quadrupled to US$502 million, also beating estimates.

While its competitors cut thousands of jobs last year, Grab has so far refrained from mass layoffs even after its shares slumped following its stock market debut in the US more than a year ago. The company, like its peers, is trying to convince investors of its long-term earnings prospects as stiff competition weighs on prices and margins in South-east Asian markets where consumers have limited spending power.

In November, Grab revised its second-half 2022 adjusted Ebitda guidance to a loss of US$315 million, indicating it was expecting an adjusted loss of about US$154 million for the fourth quarter. BLOOMBERG