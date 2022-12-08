Govt steps up supply of private homes for first-half 2023; includes mega Jurong Lake District site

SINGAPORE - More private homes will be built under the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme, with seven sites on the confirmed list to be launched in the first half of 2023 for 4,090 units, up 16.7 per cent from 3,505 units in the second half of 2022.

This marks the fifth straight rise in the confirmed list supply amid strong demand and the shrinking number of unsold private homes.

Among the seven confirmed list sites announced by the Ministry of National Development (MND) on Thursday, two are white sites – intended for a mixed-use residential and commercial development - in Marina Gardens Crescent and Jurong Lake District; and one is an executive condominium (EC) site in Tampines near the new Tenet EC in Tampines Street 62.

All seven sites can collectively yield 4,090 private residential units, including 700 EC units, and 106,400 square metres of gross floor area (GFA) of commercial space.

This means there will be a total supply of about 65,000 private homes, including ECs, in the pipeline. These comprise 55,100 units with planning approval and 9,900 units from GLS sites and awarded en-bloc sites that have not yet been granted planning approval.

Of these, about 33,600 units will be completed in the next two years, 192 per cent more than the 11,500 units built since 2021. These completed units will help meet rental and owner-occupier demand.

The Government will also make available six private residential sites (including two EC sites), one commercial site, one white site and one hotel site on the reserve list. Unlike confirmed list sites, these sites are triggered for sale only if developers show sufficient interest. The reserve list sites can yield an additional 3,625 private residential units (including 855 EC units), 93,350 sqm GFA of commercial space and 530 hotel ROOMs.

Calling the latest GLS programme a game changer, Mr Lam Chern Woon, head of research and consulting at Edmund Tie, noted that four new sites on the confirmed list are largely in the suburbs, which aim to support decentralisation.

For instance, two new sites at Champions Way and Media Circle aim to meet pent-up housing demand in the Woodlands and one-north areas.

The release of the two confirmed white sites at Marina Gardens Crescent and Jurong Lake District “reinforced the Government’s intention to build up the core central business district and the largest regional business district as vibrant mixed-use precincts”.

The 6.8 hectare white site at Jurong Lake District will kickstart the next phase of development in the area. It comprises three plots of land linking the Jurong East MRT interchange station and the future Jurong Lake District station.