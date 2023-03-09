‘Gotong-royong’: EnterpriseSG pilots community-driven scheme to support S’pore firms in Japan

TOKYO – After Mr Daniel Lim, founder of Singaporean start-up Pi-xcels, picked up his Japan residence card at the airport on Wednesday, he went straight to the launch of a fortuitously named scheme: Welcome To Japan.

The pilot initiative supported by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) aims to help entrepreneurs like Mr Lim, 45, succeed in the notoriously difficult Japanese market by lowering the barriers of entry.

Mr Fabian Tan, EnterpriseSG’s regional director for Japan, told The Straits Times that Welcome To Japan is a “starter pack” programme that offers holistic and specialised support for Singapore businesses.

EnterpriseSG has tapped two Singaporean companies in Japan to offer discounts to newcomers: co-working space provider JustCo, which operates four co-working offices in Tokyo, including in such prime locations as Shibuya and Shinjuku, and rental apartment service Hmlet, which has 600 units currently and aims to expand to 1,000 units by year-end and 10,000 by 2028.

It is also working with two agencies to offer free consultations: Singapore-founded brand activation agency Pico International, which has worked on such Japan projects like the Tokyo Olympics and Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan, as well as Japanese business advisory Japan Way, which offers consultations on market entry and business strategy.

“We’re doing this because we need to scale up efforts to help more Singapore companies looking to land in Japan,” Mr Tan told ST, citing a surge in business interest in Japan after a bilateral agreement on start-up and innovation cooperation was signed in May 2022 and Covid-19 border restrictions were eased in October 2022.

Citing the community spirit of “gotong-royong”, Mr Tan said: “We firmly believe in the value of partnerships and collaboration. It takes a village, and EnterpriseSG is a node within an ecosystem of partners.”

He added that he hopes to rope in partners in other areas such as logistics and transportation, accounting, legal services and banks.

Talent, especially Japanese speakers, is another area whose importance many companies have underestimated, Mr Tan observed, adding that he is exploring opportunities with universities.