- GoTo Group chief executive Patrick Walujo will step down after 2½ years at the helm, Indonesia’s largest digital ecosystem company announced on Nov 24, marking the most significant leadership change since its post-merger restructuring.

GoTo said it has nominated chief operating officer (COO) Hans Patuwo to replace Mr Walujo, with the appointment to be confirmed at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting on Dec 17.

GoTo Group, formed from the merger of Gojek and Tokopedia, operates a digital ecosystem spanning ride-hailing, food delivery, e-commerce and digital payments.

The transition follows what the board described as a “rigorous succession process” to ensure continuity as the company pushes towards sustained profitability.

Mr Walujo, who took over in June 2023, has overseen an aggressive turnaround aimed at cutting losses, sharpening operational focus and stabilising the group after a turbulent post-initial public offering period.

The outgoing CEO said he was “deeply proud” of the team’s efforts over the past two years, noting that GoTo is now in “a position of strength”.

He endorsed Mr Patuwo as the right successor, highlighting his decade-long involvement with Gojek, GoPay and GoTo.

“His comprehensive understanding of the company’s operations and proven leadership capability make him the right person to lead GoTo into its next phase,” he said.

Mr Patuwo, currently COO and president of On-Demand Services, joined Gojek in 2018 and held pivotal roles across driver operations, transport and GoTo Financial.

He previously served as a partner at McKinsey and has worked in the US, China and Singapore.

The management reshuffle would mark the most significant leadership update since the Gojek-Tokopedia merger in 2021.

The change comes amid speculation that GoTo has finalised a major deal with Singapore’s Grab. Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara is reported to join the planned merger, after having explored taking a minority stake in the combined entity earlier in 2025.

The firm said it seeks to strengthen its core on-demand, e-commerce and financial services businesses while maintaining cost discipline after years of heavy cash burn.

The company said in the statement that it is entering a new phase focused on “sustainable growth and profitability”, following several quarters of narrowing losses. THE BUSINESS TIMES