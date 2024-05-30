Google pledges $2.7 billion investment in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Google has committed to making US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) in investments in Malaysia, including its first data centre there and Google Cloud effort in the region.

The pledge marks Google’s largest planned investment in the country, Ms Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google parent Alphabet, said in a statement.

US tech giants have stepped up their investments in South-east Asia in recent months, committing billions of dollars in investments as they seek new growth opportunities. The chief executives of Microsoft, Apple and Nvidia have all travelled through the region to sketch out strategic plans and meet with heads of state.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in May that the company would invest US$2.2 billion in Malaysia, in addition to similar pledges for Indonesia and Thailand.

Microsoft and Google are competing fiercely for leadership in artificial intelligence services, seeking customers to adopt their offerings in the burgeoning field.

Google said that, in addition to the development of cloud computing services, it would support AI literacy programs for students and educators. BLOOMBERG