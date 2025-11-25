Straitstimes.com header logo

Google parent Alphabet races towards $5 trillion valuation as AI-fuelled gains accelerate

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The surge in shares of Google's parent company Alphabet calmed investors' fears that the firm has lost its AI edge to others

A surge in Alphabet's shares calmed investors' fears that the Google parent company has lost its AI edge to OpenAI.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Follow topic:

Alphabet closed in on a US$4 trillion (S$5.2 trillion) valuation on Nov 24, set to become only the fourth company to enter the exclusive club, as the Google parent rides an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven rally.

Shares of the company rose more than 5 per cent to hit a record high of US$315.9, giving it a market capitalisation of US$3.82 trillion. The stock has climbed nearly 70 per cent so far in 2025, far outperforming AI rivals Microsoft and Amazon.com.

Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple have previously hit a US$4 trillion valuation. Only Nvidia and Apple remain on the list.

The surge reflects a striking reversal in sentiment towards Alphabet after some investors feared the company had lost its AI edge to OpenAI after the 2022 launch of ChatGPT, even though it invented much of the underlying technology behind generative AI.

Alphabet has regained momentum in 2025 by turning its cloud business, once an also-ran, into a key growth driver, drawing in billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway as an investor and winning strong early reviews for its new Gemini 3 model.

Mr Steve Sosnick, chief market analyst at Interactive Brokers, said Berkshire’s stake has been a key draw for investors.

“Even though it’s doubtful Warren Buffett had any role in this purchase... the market is still in the mindset of anything Berkshire does is worth emulating and to be fair, that’s worked for a long time,” he said.

Google shares have also rallied as Big Tech has emerged in recent months largely unscathed from the bipartisan antitrust push that began in US President Donald Trump’s first term.

The company

sidestepped a forced sale of its Chrome browser

after a court found its search business to be an illegal monopoly but stopped short of ordering a break-up.

Still, the milestone may fan fears about surging valuations that some business leaders warn have detached market movements from business fundamentals, sparking worries of a bubble reminiscent of the dot.com boom of the 1990s.

A wave of circular deals involving OpenAI and Nvidia – two of the companies at the heart of the AI boom – has also amplified the fears.

Still, analysts said Google is well-positioned in the AI race, thanks to its strong cash flow, in-house chips that serve as an alternative to Nvidia’s pricey processors and a sprawling internet search business that is already benefiting from AI integration. REUTERS

More on this topic
The AI boom has found another gear. Why can’t people shake off their worries?
Microsoft and Nvidia to invest up to $19.5 billion in Anthropic amid AI bubble fears
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.