Google offers S’pore SMEs 15,000 free places for online learning as tech firms woo the sector

SINGAPORE - No talent, no budget, and no time to find new customers in digital marketplaces.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore will receive help from Google in addressing these perennial bugbears, with the tech giant offering them 15,000 free places for online learning, and promising to make more available if reception is warm.

For a start, 300 companies can apply for the Google-sponsored openings through Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and tech association SGTech from Monday.

Firms can put up as many as 50 employees, and expect a response within two weeks of application, EnterpriseSG said.

Each employee can select up to eight courses, which could earn him or her eight Google Career Certificates (GCC) in areas such as IT support, project management, data analytics, user experience (UX) design and digital marketing.

Regular learners pay $49 a month for the same courses conducted by online course provider Coursera.

Mr Ben King, managing director of Google Singapore, said on Monday that its research found that six in 10 Singapore workers turn to government awareness programmes for information, explaining the public-private collaboration for the initiative.

Even though no prior relevant experience is needed to enrol in the courses, Google’s internal surveys show that seven in 10 of its GCC badge earners said they got ahead in matters such as pay raises within six months of completion.

Included among these courses for the first time are Google’s advanced modules in data analytics and business intelligence.

These modules offer hands-on experience in tools such as BigQuery, Python and Tableau, and open graduates to job roles such as business intelligence analysts and engineers, senior data analysts and junior data scientists.

The course curricula were made in consultation with subject-matter experts, employers, industry partners and trade associations, said Mr King.

“The goal was to ascertain the skills that will be useful in the real world, and ensure that our content is relevant and meets industry standards,” he said.

Singapore joins countries such as the United States and United Kingdom – in which Google has launched its GCC programme for SMEs, which account for 71 per cent of the Republic’s workforce and over 40 per cent of its national output.