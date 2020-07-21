Google launches jobs and training initiative with govt agencies

Around 3,000 local job seekers will benefit from a new jobs and skills training initiative launched by technology giant Google in conjunction with government agencies Economic Development Board, Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) yesterday.

The initiative is called Skills Ignition SG and covers two programmes targeted at entry-level and mid-career workers. It will prepare participants for jobs related to digital marketing and cloud technology.

One of the programmes will focus on providing on-the-job training opportunities for up to 600 applicants, who can be entry-level or mid-career workers. Participants will do three months of online vocational training before moving on to six months of hands-on work experience with employers.

Google will be offering 100 such place-and-train positions, while other participants will be working at companies such as beauty retailer Sephora, travel agency Trip.com, communications group Publicis Groupe and fintech firm FNZ.

Training programme fees will be entirely paid for by IMDA, and host companies and participants will receive a monthly salary while undergoing the programme.

Though there is no guarantee of employment after the end of the nine-month programme from the companies where participants undergo training and work experience, trainees will receive certifications that are expected to boost their future employability.

Up to 2,400 mid-career professionals will be able to tap full-time training courses in digital marketing and cloud technology, which will focus on skills upgrading.

The six-month courses will provide industry-relevant skills to boost employability in the info-communications technology sector. Each participant will receive a monthly training allowance of $1,500, which is funded by SSG.

The cloud technology course is slated to start around the middle of next month and will cover topics such as networking and security.

The digital marketing course, which will commence in September, will prepare participants for jobs in content strategy, business development and product marketing. The courses will be conducted by Google and training providers Avado and Agilitics.

These courses will be the first to be rolled out under SSG's SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways - Enterprise-based Training Programme, in support of the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package.

The training programmes will cost $500, after accounting for SSG subsidies, and can be paid for using SkillsFuture credits.

Google Singapore country director Ben King said the vocational training programme will equip participants with skills that will allow them to work for companies in Singapore's broader tech ecosystem, enhancing the talent available to firms here.

"We remain focused on empowering Singaporeans today for tomorrow, as we create good training opportunities and vital industry experience for them," he said.

Communications and Information Minister S. Iswaran said: "In this uncertain environment, the Government's overriding economic priority is to create jobs and opportunities for our people, and I am encouraged that companies such as Google are also stepping up to join us in this critical national effort."

Applications for the programmes under the Skills Ignition SG initiative are open till Aug 21 on its website.

Google said it has returned its Jobs Support Scheme wage subsidies as an additional show of support for the local community and has pledged to decline future payouts from the Government.