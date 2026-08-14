Google debuts new Gemini Flash while top AI model still delayed

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Delays to Gemini 3.5 Pro have left investors questioning whether Google can outpace its competitors and successfully convert its massive AI investments into market-leading tools and services.

Alphabet Inc’s Google released another instalment of its workhorse Gemini Flash artificial intelligence model, but didn’t say when it would release its most powerful AI model, Gemini 3.5 Pro, which has been hampered by delays.

The new Gemini 3.7 Flash model outperforms its predecessor in coding tasks like debugging, and is more capable at generating deployable, production-ready code on the first try, Google said in a blog post on Aug 13.

The models can also complete app production in fewer prompts, deliver a better developer experience and lower the price of tokens needed to operate it, the company added.

Google’s AI productivity agent, Gemini Spark, will be powered by 3.7 Flash starting on Aug 13.

In keeping with its Frontier Safety promises, Google said it added stronger safety features to Gemini 3.7 Flash, including blocking malicious hacking and dangerous chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear misuse without getting in the way of safe, helpful work.

Despite expanding its Gemini Flash lineup, Google has struggled to keep pace with rivals OpenAI and Anthropic PBC in the high-stakes race to build the most advanced AI models.

Delays to Gemini 3.5 Pro have left investors questioning Google’s roadmap, especially in commercially important areas like AI coding.

The uncertainty around timing for its next flagship model has intensified broader questions about whether the tech giant can outpace its competitors and successfully convert its massive AI investments into market-leading tools and services.

Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said during the company’s last earnings call in July that Google was aiming to release models at a faster clip, and said the company is already spending considerable computing resources to train its upcoming Gemini 4 model.

Right before earnings, the tech giant unveiled three Flash installments with a goal to deliver more efficiency and quality. BLOOMBERG