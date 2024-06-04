Google cuts at least 100 jobs across its cloud unit, CNBC reports

It comes after Google laid off an unspecified number of employees across different teams in April as it cracks down on costs. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Jun 04, 2024, 11:21 AM
Published
Jun 04, 2024, 11:10 AM

BENGALURU - Alphabet-owned Google is laying off at least 100 employees from several teams in its cloud unit, CNBC reported on June 3.

Roles in sales, operations and engineering, consulting and “go to market” strategy were some of the positions cut, the report said, citing internal correspondence.

“We continue to evolve our business to meet our customers’ priorities and the significant opportunity ahead,” a spokesperson for Google told Reuters in an e-mailed statement.

“We maintain our commitment to investing in areas that are critical to our business and ensure our long-term success.”

The report comes after the California-based tech giant laid off an unspecified number of employees across different teams in April as it cracks down on costs.

Google also laid off hundreds of employees in January following a slew of recent job cuts across the tech and media industry as companies grapple with economic uncertainty. REUTERS

