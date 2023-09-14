Goldman fires transaction banking chief for breaching communications policy

NEW YORK - Goldman Sachs Group fired transaction banking executives including the head of the business, Mr Hari Moorthy, after they violated the company’s communications policy, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Wall Street firm terminated several leaders of the unit who communicated on unauthorised channels and did not comply with an internal review, according to a memo to employees seen by Bloomberg.

Mr Moorthy, who is not named in the memo, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

“We are not going to comment on individual disciplinary matters. As a general matter, we take our communications policy seriously, and we expect all of our personnel to comply with it,” the bank said in a statement. “Goldman Sachs remains fully committed to our transaction banking business.”

The abrupt ousters hit a unit that Goldman has been working hard to grow, as it looks to soak up more corporate deposits and generate steady fees.

At an investor day in February, chief executive David Solomon said the young business – already profitable – is just at the beginning of its potential to deliver more for the company.

Wall Street banks are under heavy pressure to police employees’ communications following a US crackdown on the industry’s widespread use of WhatsApp and other unauthorised platforms.

Federal rules require companies to monitor and archive all work-related messages.

Goldman was one of several banks that regulators slapped with fines of US$200 million (S$272 million) apiece in 2022.

In recent months, the transaction banking unit has also faced United States Federal Reserve scrutiny that previously focused on the company’s oversight of consumer banking.

The dismissals are unrelated to those inquiries, the person with knowledge of the matter said.

The internal memo, written by Goldman treasurer Philip Berlinski, reminds employees of their duty to comply with rules and to report any concerns.

Mr Berlinski said he will oversee the business with Ms Akila Raman and Mr Luc Teboul, and that the company is staunchly committed to its continued growth. BLOOMBERG