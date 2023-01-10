Golden Mile Tower in private treaty talks after $650 million collective sale tender closed

SINGAPORE - The collective sale tender for Golden Mile Tower, which was launched at a reserve price of $650 million, closed on Monday with a few expressions of interest, The Straits Times understands.

The reserve price translates to S$1,550 per sq ft per plot ratio. ST understands that the sellers of the leasehold commercial development at 6001 Beach Road will be in talks with several parties for private treaty negotiations for the next 10 weeks.

Golden Mile Tower, which is marketed by ERA Realty, was launched for collective sale in November 2022, following the successful $700 million en bloc sale of neighbouring Golden Mile Complex last year.

The 22-storey building comprises 405 strata lots, with a total of 251 retail units, 152 office units, a cinema and a carpark, and has 46 years left on its lease.

Golden Mile Tower has a plot size of 8,727 sq m and a gross floor area (GFA) of 38,953.72 sq m. There is no additional buyer’s stamp duty payable for buying the site as it is zoned for commercial use. There are also no restrictions on foreign ownership.

The property was completed in 1974, one year after Golden Mile Complex, which is the first modern large-scale strata-titled development to be gazetted for conservation last year.

The complex’s en bloc sale to a consortium comprising Far East Organization, Perennial Holdings and Sino Land for $700 million was completed last year and vacant possession of the development will be handed to the developers in May 2023.