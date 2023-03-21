Golden Energy shareholders should accept revised all-cash offer, says KGI Securities

SINGAPORE - Take the money and move on.

That is the advice KGI Securities is giving shareholders of Golden Energy and Resources (Gear) following the Singapore-listed company’s move last week to raise the all-cash offer for its privatisation by 15 per cent to 97.3 cents, from 84.6 cents initially.

Citing the uncertain outlook for coal and the fact that the offer price is the highest for Gear since its listing, analyst Chen Guangzhi of KGI Securities said shareholders would be better off selling to offeror Dian Swastatika Sentosa (DSS), which owns 77.5 per cent of Gear. DSS is owned by Indonesia’s billionaire Widjaja family, which owns conglomerate Sinar Mas Group.

“Given the current macro environment, it is better for investors to keep cash from a prudent perspective,” Ms Chen wrote. “Moreover, the all-cash option returns shareholders at a higher gain, compared to the other option which exposes them to liquidity and forex risks.”

Gear in November proposed a break-up and delisting of via two options that include a distribution in-specie of its 62.5 per cent stake in Indonesia-listed thermal coal producer Golden Energy Mines (Gems). Following that distribution, shareholders could opt to receive all cash or a combination of cash and Gems shares.

Both options include an upfront cash portion, which Gear raised last week to 18.1 cents, 13 per cent higher than the original 16 cents.

The cash-and-shares option now works out to 96.4 cents in total value, some 7.8 per cent lower then $1.045 previously. This is due to the fall in Gems’ share price and the appreciation of the Singapore dollar against the Indonesian rupiah, Gear said last week.

But SmartKarma’s Arun George had a different take on Gear’s revised offer, arguing that it was “still not good enough”.

In a March 19 report, Mr George said the revised upfront cash portion of 18.1 cents per share remains below the market value of Gear’s stake in its Australian assets, namely Stanmore Coal and Ravenwood Gold Group.

“The delisting price represents the Widjaja family’s valuation of Gear excluding Gems, which is primarily its 64.01 per cent stake in Stanmore and its 50-50 joint venture with EMR Capital in Ravenswood Gold,” he wrote. “At the last close price of A$3.19 per share, Gears’s 64.01 per cent stake in Stanmore is worth S$0.63 per share. Adjusting for the net debt, the Stanmore stake is worth S$0.398 per share. In other words, the revised delisting proposal is still 54 per cent below the value of the Stanmore stake adjusted for Gems’ net cash position.”

But Mr George see the privatisation going through, given that the majority shareholders already have a huge portion of the shares, lack of institutional investors and apathy from retail investors.

KGI Securities’ Ms Chen urged shareholders to take the second chance to realise profits.

“Firstly, the outlook for coal will not be as good as it was last year. Besides the Russia-Ukraine military conflict which is a non-recurring factor, China’s recovery is gloomy,” she wrote. “Coal like most hard commodities is cyclical. China’s demand plays a decisive role in its pricing. China’s credit stimulus peaked in 3Q22, and hence, coal is expected to go back to a downward trajectory moving forward.”

Secondly, the 97.3 cents offer price tops Gear’s highest price since its reverse take-over in 2015, and the 15 per cent hike in its all-cash offer is among the highest among recent offer price revisions, she said.

“Current shareholders who may or may not take the previous placements (S$0.67 and S$0.305) will not be subject to losses,” she added.