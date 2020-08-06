Gold vaults above US$2,000 for first time in history

NEW YORK • Gold extended its rally above the key US$2,000 an ounce level yesterday, hitting a fresh record high as a weakening dollar and falling returns on US bonds added fuel to a buying spree among investors looking for a safe store of value.

With the coronavirus pandemic roiling markets, gold has now surged 34.5 per cent this year and is one of 2020's best performing assets.

After breaking above US$2,000 for the first time on Tuesday and hitting a new high of US$2,041.33 an ounce earlier yesterday, spot gold was up 1.1 per cent at US$2,040.50 by 1020 GMT. US gold futures climbed 1.8 per cent to US$2,056.30.

"There's a level of fear in the markets which is almost palpable," said independent analyst Ross Norman. "Momentum is feeding on itself, based upon real concerns about the failure of the macro economy to show any meaningful signs of recovery."

Silver prices also surged, jumping 3.2 per cent to US$26.84, the highest since April 2013. Silver, which is both a safe-haven asset and widely used in industry, has now risen 50 per cent this year, outperforming even gold.

Investors fear that economic stimulus unleashed in response to the coronavirus pandemic will trigger inflation, devaluing other assets, and keep bond yields historically low, enhancing the appeal of non-yielding gold.

Inflation-adjusted United States 10-year yields have fallen from 0.15 per cent to below minus 1 per cent this year.

As the coronavirus has now infected more than 18 million people worldwide and the outlook for the global economy remains cloudy, many analysts think gold will rally further, with Bank of America saying it could reach US$3,000 over the next 18 months.

The dollar has weakened to multi-year lows and fell again yesterday as Washington remained deadlocked over a relief package.

The rally remains vulnerable to pullbacks, said Mr Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer.

"It's clear for us that the insurance gold provides to an investor's portfolio has become very expensive and that the market at current levels is suited for short-term traders rather than safe-haven seekers."

Technical analysts also warn that gold needs a period of consolidation.

Elsewhere, platinum rose 1.4 per cent to US$950.29 and palladium was 0.6 per cent higher at US$2,151.02.

REUTERS