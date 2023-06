SINGAPORE – Gold is back in vogue. This time, its prized status is driven by a myriad of factors – from banking turmoil to geopolitical tensions, inflation fears and a growing disquiet over the dominance of the American dollar in reserve assets.

While the yellow metal generates no stream of cash flows, it has its place as a strategic asset in a balanced portfolio. From its low last September, gold has rallied 21 per cent as at May 31.